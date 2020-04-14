Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,300 Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,340 shares of company stock worth $3,477,541. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of HZNP opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

