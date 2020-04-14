Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

