Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

