Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $253.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

