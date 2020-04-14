Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $83,378,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Shares of NOC opened at $338.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.