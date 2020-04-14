Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

