Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,525,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 167,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 134,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

