Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

