AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of AMERCO worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AMERCO by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in AMERCO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $267.33 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.29.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. Insiders acquired a total of 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

