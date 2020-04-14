Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Hertz Global worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hertz Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hertz Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 104,347 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTZ. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of HTZ opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

