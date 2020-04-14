Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,617 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.