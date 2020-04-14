Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

