Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $504,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rambus by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 589,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.