Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,645.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

