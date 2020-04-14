Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,755 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Choice Hotels International worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

CHH opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

