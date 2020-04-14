TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

