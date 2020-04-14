Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

