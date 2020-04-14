Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,522 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra downgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

