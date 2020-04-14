Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.11.

Shares of BA opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

