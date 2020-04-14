Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 431 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average of $190.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

