Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,620 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $61,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.