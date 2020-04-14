Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Glacier Bancorp worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,804 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 89,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

