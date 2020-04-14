Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.