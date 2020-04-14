Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.56 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,894 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.29%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

