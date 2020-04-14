Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $249.76 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

