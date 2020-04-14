Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $247,638,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $34,175,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $489,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Best Buy stock opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

