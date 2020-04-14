Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

