Norges Bank Takes Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 412,382 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $104.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $84,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,574,489 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.