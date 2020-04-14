Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 24,300 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.