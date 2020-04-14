Ellevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

