Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,870 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

