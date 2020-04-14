Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,340.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,616 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

