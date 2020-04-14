Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after acquiring an additional 214,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

