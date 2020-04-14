Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,408,000 after buying an additional 305,444 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,772,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.51. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

