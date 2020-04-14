Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 369,717 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369,717 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seattle Genetics worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

