Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.01 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $494.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

