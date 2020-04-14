Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 293,721 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.98.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.