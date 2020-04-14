Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in KLA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $152.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

