Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

