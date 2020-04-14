Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

