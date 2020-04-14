Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.96. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

