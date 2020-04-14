Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.