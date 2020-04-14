Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

AVB opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

