Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 36,875 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

