Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

