Norges Bank Makes New $33.47 Million Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 879,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,472,000. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

