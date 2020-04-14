Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.81 and its 200 day moving average is $254.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

