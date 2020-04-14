UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $263.51 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.