Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hookipa Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 68,465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 360.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,304.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $317,983 over the last 90 days.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

