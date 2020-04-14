Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.